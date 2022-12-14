Mistletoe in fall

Mistletoe can be difficult to spot in summer, but stands out after its host drops leaves in the fall, as seen above.

 Credit: Randy Cyr, Greentree, Bugwood.org

Don’t get caught under too much mistletoe this season! I’m not referring to the bunch hung from the ceiling for sweethearts to kiss under at Christmas; by all means carry on if you are so inclined. What I am concerned about is the mistletoe still hanging in the tree.

I understand that a lot of the plants we traditionally associate with Christmas are evergreen, and used because, well, they are green when everything else is bare for the winter, but I never understood the romantic association with mistletoe. Its history as a symbol of fertility and love goes back thousands of years, well beyond today’s interpretation as Christmas décor, but when you get down to it, mistletoe is a parasite. As a symbol of love, choosing a parasite seems a bit of a cynical choice.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.