Late in its season, Winder-Barrow has found a revelation with its quarterbacks. Senior Conyer Smith and sophomore Camden Hodge both play the position for the Bulldoggs.
In its 20-17 win over region rival Flowery Branch, the coaching staff decided to go with a different look behind center in the second quarter. Smith, the starter, was sidelined, opening the door for backup Hodge to come in and take over behind center for Winder-Barrow to close the first half.
This was the second contest of the year that Hodge has shouldered a heavier load of the signal-calling responsibilities for the Bulldoggs. The first came earlier in the season when Smith was out with an illness in Winder-Barrow’s Week 3 win against Salem.
Both players bring different skills to the table to provide versatility in Winder-Barrow’s offense.
Standing at six-foot-six, Smith brings size and experience to the position as a three-year starter as the quarterback. This season, he has amassed 333 passing yards and three touchdowns, while adding 31 yards on the ground as well.
Meanwhile, Hodge, the presumptive starter for next season, brings a fresh feel to the field for the Bulldoggs. He also has a strong affinity with running the football, likely stemming from his background in baseball.
What’s more, both players can play at other positions for Winder-Barrow, servicing further versatility in the Bulldoggs’ schemes. Hodge typically plays most of his snaps at receiver, since Smith is the habitual starter at quarterback.
When Hodge is behind center, the Bulldoggs can use Smith at tight end due to his formidable frame and knowledge of both the passing and running schemes. At the next level, Smith projects as a tight end anyway due to his striking size.
Still, going forward, Smith will still play most of the snaps at quarterback for the Bulldoggs. However, head coach Ed Dudley said he will use Hodge as a “change-up” in certain situations, which will prepare him for his impending starting role next season.
