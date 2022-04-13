Nearly 60 exotic animals were killed in a fire at Hand Me Down Zoo, including most of the reptiles and all of the birds housed in the second story of the building, which burst into flames Monday, April 4 around 10 p.m., shortly after the business closed for the evening.
According to the owner, Kerry Ervin, most of the mammals housed on the main level of the building were saved by the Barrow County Fire Department and Emergency Services, who quickly responded to the scene.
Ervin said she was inside her home, when she received news of the fire from her husband, a police officer on night duty. When she ran outside toward the building, emergency and fire services were already on the scene.
"We do offer an incredible amount of appreciation for Barrow Fire Department for rescuing as many animals as they could," said Ervin.
"It was very impressive seeing these guys picking up porcupines and other less then friendly animals with no concern to their individual safety.
Ervin said the main building will be closed for a while but the zoo will continue to travel to schools and outside locations and the safari walk is expected to reopen soon as it was unaffected by the fire.
"Our priority is always the animals first so once we get them safe and okay, we can figure out the rest," said Ervin, who provides sanctuary for animals who are disregarded as household pets, but cannot be safely released into the wild.
"Nothing on my property was born in the country they originated in," she said.
Over the last week since the incident, Critter Camp has helped get many of the animals into oxygen chambers and is seeking additional oxygen tanks to help with animals such as the zoo's male kinkajou bear, who has a pulmonary edema.
"We still have animals that are not out of the woods," said Ervin.
"Also, we found Bromehilda, our bird eating spider," she announced on social media April 8. Bromehilda was the only animal unaccounted for but Ervin and her team of volunteers found her in the building amongst the rubble and debris.
"All of Barrow can sleep easy now that she is caught," she said.
"We're still holding some hope to find survivors."
A GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/fbee6473) was created to assist with medical expenses for the animals and to rebuild the zoo. All donations will go directly to the zoo. Donations to assist with medical expenses for the animals and to rebuild can be made on the zoo's GoFundMe page or through PayPal (handmedownzoo@gmail.com) or Zelle (706-429-4591).
"We do not pull an income from the zoo so rest assured your help is going to the right cause."
In addition to fundraising, Ervin asks the community for physical help in the coming weeks as she and her team determine a plan to move forward with the building.
"We will need gutting, cleaning, rebuilding and a bonus to anyone with handyman skills, electrical or plumbing or building backgrounds," she said in a social media post.
Those who wish to help can message the zoo directly. For liability reasons, children under 16 will not involved in the clean-up.
Companies interested in sponsoring the zoo with materials or services are asked to message the zoo directly at 770-429-4591.
"I’d like to personally thank all of the Barrow County Fire Department, EMT, Sheriff Department and Animal Control for going above and beyond to save the lives of our animals."
Hoschton Animal Hospital, Oakwood Animal Hospital and Oglethorpe Animal Clinic were also given special thanks "for always being ready to help our babies with the love and attention they need."
"Every animal on our property deserves our love and respect regardless of size shape and form," said Ervin.
The following are the names and species of the animals tragically lost in the fire:
Quilbert and Maquilda, prehensile-tailed porcupines; Devil's Daughter, highland lynx; Happy and Joyce, kookaburra; Queen, Blossom, Pepermint, Squeeks, Jack, Pockets, Sweet Pea and Rugrat, sugar gliders; Jesus and Mary, basilisk lizards; Whisper snapper and Terp, aquatic turtles; Goliath, Ms. Mittins, Goldie and Godzilla, tegu’s; Zeus, Blue, Iggy and Spike, iguanas; Lucie and Tater, bearded dragons; Ackie, Drago and Mozzarella Pete, monitor lizards; Mushu, blue tongue skink; Bonnie and Clyde, ball pythons; Rosy, red tail boa; Snowflake, corn snake; Kingsley, king snake; Tex, rat snake; Pascal, chameleon; Barbi and Bromhilda, tarantulas; Vinnie and Sting, scorpions; Banana, gopher tortoise; Boris and Natasha, Russian tortoise; Boxter, Crash, Shark Bait, Skip, Turtly, Spunky, Turbo and Speedy, box turtles; Puff, chinchilla; Indy, Myers’s parrot; feeder mice ;baby chicks and ducklings.
