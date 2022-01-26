Development Regional Impact (DRI) forms for two large residential developments in Barrow County were filed with the state in recent months and are expected to be on the Barrow County Planning Commission’s meeting agenda soon.
HORSESHOE BEND, WINDER
The first application proposes zoning condition changes for a development site known as Horseshoe Bend, which represents a portion of the approximate 687.6 acre Russell Estate reviewed in 2006. The site is owned by LGI Homes and sits between State Routes 53 and 211 on Mulberry Road, south of Hoschton and north of Winder.
The specific portion of the overall site associated with the Horseshoe Bend development will consist of 520 single-family residential units on about 300 acres, which is bordered by Mulberry Road to the south and Mulberry River to the north and is about 1.25 miles west of State Route 53.
Per the DRI plan, the entire 687.6 acre development will consist of 2,097 single-family residential units. However, at this time, only the Horseshoe Bend portion is being proposed to be developed with the remaining units and acreage proposed to be developed by others at a later date.
The applicant doesn’t seek to rezone the property out of its current high density residential (R-3) district, however zoning condition changes are being proposed. The proposed changes are isolated to the Horsehoe Bend development, formally defined as all the property from the original Russell Estate north of Mulberry Road.
The request includes simplification from a variety of lot sizes down to just 65-foot wide lot size across the board, change in amenities to reflect the reduction in density and changes to market demands and removal of the non-commercial service areas from phase one condtions.
The development is planned to feature over 125 acres of open space with a density of approximately 1.8 units per acre. The single-family detached homes plan to use an architectural farmhouse style and the community’s focal points will be the amenity area, a riverfront park and natural trail system and passive parks throughout the development.
In May 2021, the Barrow County Water and Wastewater Department confirmed the utility has adequate capacity in the existing Cedar Creek Treatment Facility to service the proposed 550 residential units with sewer service. According to the letter from utility manager Mark Whiddon, “Barrow County is closely considering this site's pump station and force main to not only serve this project, but all future sewer in this basin.”
Also in May 2021, City of Winder utility manager Roger Wilhelm confirmed water service availability for the proposed property, however it requires a specific water plan be submitted and approved by the city should any changes or modifications be made to the system.
ROBERSTON BRIGE ROAD MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT, STATHAM
The applicant proposes to rezone 204 acres located at Robertson Bridge Road and State Route 53 from agricultural residential (AR) to R-3 to allow for the development of a single-family residential neighborhood consisting of 508 lots.
The proposed density for the entire property is 2.5 units per acre with roughly 49 acres of proposed open space, which equates to about a quarter of the entire property.
The applicant also seeks to amend the land use plan regarding the property from suburban neighborhood to 316 innovation corridor as it adjoins suburban development in close proximity to Highway 316.
The subject property is owned by Thomas McLocklin, Wayne McLocklin and the McLocklin Family, LP.
It’s located in the City of Statham’s sewer service area and is to be served by public sewer and water by the City of Statham.
According to the applicant, the proposed development will increase property values.
The applicant also seeks to rezone 14.8 acres at the corner of Robertson Bridge Road and Highway 53 from agricultural residential (AR) to community commercial district (C-2) to allow for future retail space.
The potential shopping center is anchored around a proposed 55,999 square foot grocery store with five additional retail shops varying from a minimum of 2,850 square feet to a maximum of 8,450 square feet, which is consistent with the required C-2 zoning district
