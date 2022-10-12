Officers with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a car accident with injuries near the intersection of Smith Mill Road and Joseph Griggs Road in Winder, however upon arrival, emergency services personnel advised neither the driver or the complainant who reported the accident to police were located at the scene of the accident.
The vehicle involved showed no sign that the driver had been ejected as the windshield was intact, however, both the passenger and driver's side airbags were deployed.
Police were able to determine the vehicle had lost control traveling northbound on Smith Mill Road. The passenger side hit the guardrail and it was determined the vehicle possibly hit another portion of the guardrail, attempted to overcorrect and ended up spinning around facing south in the southbound lane.
Using the license and wallet found in the vehicle, officers attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle, and were able to contact the her over the phone.
She advised officers she was driving too fast to stop and left the roadway. When asked why she did not call 911, she said she was “scared and did not know what to do,” according to the police report.
She agreed to meet with police at a public location, where she was arrested and charged with striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
The following are other incidents reported to the BCSO recently:
• Theft by taking motor vehicle; aggravated assault at 1257 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a a man was hit with his own vehicle while it was being stolen from a parking lot . The vehicle was later found by Gwinnett PD after it was in a car accident, during which the driver sustained serious injuries.
• Trafficking in cocaine; illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute at 307 Briarwood Drive, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking at 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a woman reported her phone stolen.
• Driving without a valid license; Hands-Free Georgia Act Sept. 26 at 1132 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; use of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; loitering or prowling Sept. 27 at 855 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was seen parked in a parking lot of a business after it closed.
• DUI-alcohol; headlight requirement Sept. 27 at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; fail to yield when enter/cross roadway Sept. 28 at Loganville Hwy. and Carter Hill Drive, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 4 at 940 Haymon Morris Road, Winder, where an unlicensed 17-year-old struck a vehicle in a school parking lot.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching oncoming vehicle; improper lane change; failure to maintain lane Sept. 30 at Giles Road and Sunset Dr. SE, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 5 at 608 Rockwell Church Road, Winder, where a man was arrested after attempting to kick out a tenant by removing the tenant’s personal belonging from his room and locking him out using a padlock.
• Striking fixed object; too fast for conditions; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Sept. 25 at Smith Mill Road/Joseph Griggs Rd., Winder, where a woman wrecked her car and fled the scene without contacting police.
• DUI-alcohol (2); reckless driving; improper lane change; failure to maintain lane Sept. 24 at 624 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 3 at University Parkway/Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a car accident without injuries occurred.
• Following too closely; driving while license suspended or revoked Sept. 29 at University Parkway/ Carl-Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a car accident without injuries occurred.
• Unlawful conduct during 911 call Oct. 4 at 10 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, where a woman called 911 10 times in the last 30 days with no report of an emergency.
• Possession of firearm by convicted felon; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark; possession of methamphetamine; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects; arrest warrant-local felony; arrest warrant-local misdemeanor; hold for other agency Oct. 3 at 1861 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, where a foot pursuit with a man known to have active warrants occurred.
• Interference with custody; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Oct. 3 at 328 Brooks Road, Winder, where a mother and daughter helped a juvenile run away from home and provided several false statements during the police investigation.
• DUI-alcohol; hit and run; following too closely; driving while license suspended Oct. 5 at Loganville Hwy./ Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, where a car accident occurred.
• Trafficking in cocaine; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance at 307 Briarwood Drive, Winder, where police conducted surveillance at a location they were told a potential large shipment of narcotics would be delivered.
• Theft by shoplifting-Felony Sept. 13 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man attempted to shoplift by tag switching.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change Sept. 25 at Carl Midway Church Road/Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence Sept. 18 at 894 Windward Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Sept. 25 at N Broad St., /Porter St. E, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; headlight requirements Sept. 27 at University Pkwy. and Hog Mountain Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign Sept. 25 at Capitol Ave./ Griffith St., S, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 30 at 1767 Maxey Lane, Winder, where a woman used a welding hammer to threaten her boyfriend and damage his personal property.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; driving while license suspended Sept. 28 at Browns Bridge Road/Apalachee Church Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Theft by taking; criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order Sept. 23 at 271 E Wright St., Winder, where a man had an argument with a woman with a no contact order against him.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change Oct. 2 at Fred Kilcrease Rd./Kennedy Sells Rd., Auburn, where a car accident with no injuries occurred.
• Possession or control of child pornography Sept. 6 at 606 Bowling Lane, Winder, where the GBI received a cyber tip from NCMEC in reference to a Snapchat upload.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change Sept. 29 at University Pkwy. /Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop that required a PIT maneuver was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substance; reckless driving; fail to yield Sept. 28 at Loganville Hwy./Carter Hill Dr., Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; DUI-drugs; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Sept. 25 at 10 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 3 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a couple was attempted to steal almost $80 worth of merchandise.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; consumption/open container Sept. 25 at university Pkwy. /Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Sept. 30 at 508 Heritage Lane, Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; striking fixed object; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; too fast for conditions; probation violation Oct. 4 at Harmony Grove Church Rd./Breanna Ct., Winder, where a vehicle pursuit occurred during a traffic stop on a man known to have an active warrant.
• Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 27 at 775 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem, where a man known to have an active warrant was located.
