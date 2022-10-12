Officers with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a car accident with injuries near the intersection of Smith Mill Road and Joseph Griggs Road in Winder, however upon arrival, emergency services personnel advised neither the driver or the complainant who reported the accident to police were located at the scene of the accident.

The vehicle involved showed no sign that the driver had been ejected as the windshield was intact, however, both the passenger and driver's side airbags were deployed.

