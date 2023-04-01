Did you know that every year more than 35,000 people die in motor vehicle accidents in America?
That number would be much higher without the advantage of the 911 system and the men and women who answer emergency calls.
Barrow County Emergency Communications is celebrating the second full week of April (April 9-15) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International (APCO) and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
“My profession allows me the honor of working with communication officers daily and witnessing their dedication and stress of the hundreds of emergency calls they receive,” said E911 director William Wright. “We are all fortunate to have these professionals as part of the community’s public safety team.”
When a citizen calls 911 during an emergency, they are greeted by a voice asking them what their emergency is. Within seconds the 911 communication officer has gathered enough information to start sending the help they need, through other communication officers. All this is being done even as the initial call taker continues gathering information from the citizen.
"During the week, we ask you to please remember our great E-911 Communication Officers, and if you know one thank them for what they do for us," said Barrow County Emergency Services public information officer Captain Scott Dakin.
