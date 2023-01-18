Eight Winder-Barrow High School students in Eagle Scouts Troop 750 were recognized by the Board of Education Jan. 10 for their many contributions to the community.
This group of scouts has completed or are on track to complete their Eagle Scout project. Many of the boys have been together since elementary school, which is quite an accomplishment given that typically only 5% of scouts stay in and reach their Eagle rank.
Troop 750 is led by Scout Master Brad Smith and committee chair Andy Yother.
The following are their community contributions:
Adam West, 12th grade - Magnolia Estates of Winder, Assisted Living Care. Adam built benches, planters and an outside storage shed for tools and equipment
Jacob Smith, 12th grade - WBHS Cross Country cleared and marker cross country trails for meets, added markers and built a podium for athletes to receive awards
Connor Patterson, 12th grade - Adventure Bags Inventory Modernization Training, Community Supply Drive and added industrialized shelving
Ryan West, 10th grade - First Christian Church of Winder. Ryan built benches, trail signs, fire pit, planted trees
David Koss, 12th grade - Winder Library, created and built an outside reading area with benches for children's story time
Hamilton McElhannon, 12th grade - Kennedy Elementary Dragon Adventure Trail clean up, new trail and building and replacing steps
Danny Smith, 12th grade - Playground restoration for St. Matthew's Catholic Church
Jacob Yother, 12th grade - FFA Signage for the Highway 81 and Hwy 53 FFA Farms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.