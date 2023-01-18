Eight Winder-Barrow High School students in Eagle Scouts Troop 750 were recognized by the Board of Education Jan. 10 for their many contributions to the community.

This group of scouts has completed or are on track to complete their Eagle Scout project. Many of the boys have been together since elementary school, which is quite an accomplishment given that typically only 5% of scouts stay in and reach their Eagle rank.

