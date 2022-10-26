(Atlanta) – Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of Early Voting. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. Yesterday’s total continues to surpass the previous midterm Early Voting records made in the 2018 midterm election, and the cumulative total is only 15,000 votes under the Presidential election cumulative total at this point in 2020.
“The counties have worked tirelessly alongside our office to encourage Georgians to cast their vote early,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors are getting the job done and Georgians know it.”
Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. No substantial delays were reported yesterday. Early Voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of Early Voting. All counties will have mandatory Saturday voting this coming Saturday. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Turnout Numbers Through 10/19/2022:
New Turnout Since Previous Day: 138,745
Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 126,918
Absentee Since Previous Day: 11,827
Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:
Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:
More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub - 2022 General Election at the Georgia Secretary of State website (ga.gov)
- Barrow County has 80,809 residents, making it the #31 county out of 159.
- At least 61,626 residents are registered to vote.
- On a scale of 1 (most Democratic) to 159 (most Republican), Barrow County ranks #109.
- 5,945 people have voted so far in the 2022 general election, representing 9.6% of registered voters.
- The breakdown is 609 mail votes, and 5,336 early, in-person votes.
- 6,672 people have requested a ballot for the 2022 general election, representing 10.8% of registered voters.
- 3,900 (65.6%) of 2022 general election early voters voted early in the 2018 general
- 1,040 (17.5%) of 2022 general election early voters voted on election day in the 2018 general
- 1,005 (16.9%) of 2022 general election early voters did not vote in the 2018 general
