The following Education Special Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) referendum question will be presented to all qualified Barrow County voters on Tuesday, March 21.
All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on election day.
All voted absentee ballots must be returned to the Elections Office, located at 233 E. Broad Street, Winder, no later than 7 p.m. March 21.
Shall $92,795,000 in maximum aggregate principal amount of Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds (the “Bonds”) be issued for the purposes of providing funds for (i) the acquisition, construction, and equipping of new schools and facilities, including but not limited to new school buildings, physical education/athletic facilities and equipment, classrooms, lunchrooms, gymnasiums, and auditoriums, renovations and equipment for existing facilities, and the acquisition and purchase of any property necessary and desirable therefore, both real and personal property, including but not limited to technology, safety and security equipment, buses, vehicles, and transportation facilities and equipment; (ii) paying capitalized interest on the Bonds; and (iii) paying the costs of issuing the Bonds; and shall a special one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes be continued in the Barrow County for a period of time not to exceed 20 calendar quarters and for the raising of not more than $150,000,000 for the purpose of (i) providing funds to finance the Projects directly or through the payment of a portion of the principal and interest on the Bonds, and (ii) paying of a portion of the principal and interest on the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012A; the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds, Series 2016; the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds, Series 2017; the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Refunding Bond, Series 2020; the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A; and the outstanding Barrow County School District General Obligation Bond, Series 2020B?
( ) YES
( ) NO
