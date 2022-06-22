The following are results from the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election with all precincts reporting:

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Barrow County Commissioner-District 6

Deborah Lynn 60%

Scott McCullers 29%

U.S. House District 10

Mike Collins 70%

Vernon J. Jones 29%

DEMOCRAT BALLOT

Lieutenant Governor

Charlie Bailey 63%

Kwanza Hall 37%

Secretary of State

Dee Dawkins-Haigler 19%

Bee Nguyen 81%

Commissioner of Insurance

Raphael Baker 34%

Janie Laws Robinson 66%

Commissioner of Labor

William Boddie, Jr. 53%

Nicole Horn 47%

U.S. House- District 10

Jessica Allison Fore 33%

Tabitha Johnson-Green 67%

