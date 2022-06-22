The following are results from the June 21 General Primary Runoff Election with all precincts reporting:
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Barrow County Commissioner-District 6
Deborah Lynn 60%
Scott McCullers 29%
U.S. House District 10
Mike Collins 70%
Vernon J. Jones 29%
DEMOCRAT BALLOT
Lieutenant Governor
Charlie Bailey 63%
Kwanza Hall 37%
Secretary of State
Dee Dawkins-Haigler 19%
Bee Nguyen 81%
Commissioner of Insurance
Raphael Baker 34%
Janie Laws Robinson 66%
Commissioner of Labor
William Boddie, Jr. 53%
Nicole Horn 47%
U.S. House- District 10
Jessica Allison Fore 33%
Tabitha Johnson-Green 67%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.