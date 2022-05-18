The following are incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department from May 5-11:
Assist May 7 at 9 Stafford St. (Jameson Inn), where a fire in a bottom-level room was caused by a remote-control car battery left plugged in and unattended.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana; selling, possessing, distributing or other offences associated with ecstasy; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; purchase, possession, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects May 5 at 268 N. Broad St., where a drug investigation took place after an alarm was set off at the entry of a restaurant.
Theft by deception May 5 at 220 W. May St., where a scammer posed as a woman’s employer and electronically removed $3,000 from her account.
Arrest warrant serviced May 5 at 108 E. May St. 800, where a man with an active warrant was arrested while on the job.
Theft by taking May 5 at 2110 Massey Ln., where a woman reported a friend stole her phone.
Damage to property May 5 at 425 Loganville Hwy., where a man reported her vehicle was damaged while parked in a parking lot.
Theft by taking; burglary May 5 at 177 W. Athens St., where a man reported over $700 in cash was stolen from his hotel room.
Disorderly conduct; public drunk May 5 at 175 2nd St. (Victor Lord Park), where a suspicious person was reported being drunk and trying to fight kids.
Disorderly conduct; public drunk; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer May 5 at 35 N. Broad St., where an intoxicated woman was violently chasing a man out of a restaurant.
Inmate in custody for court only May 6 at 2900 University Parkway, where an inmate transport took place.
Theft by taking May 6 at 373 W. Candler St., where a woman reported several items were stolen from her carport.
Criminal trespass May 6 at 17 Monroe Highway, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
Harassment May 6 at 26 E. Midland Ave., where a man reported receiving terroristic threats from another man.
Theft by taking May 6 at 332 E. Broad St., where a woman reported her car was stolen from her yard.
Lost and found property May 6 at 223 Highland Dr., where a man reported losing his firearm.
Hit and run May 6 at 278 W. May St., where a woman reported a tow truck struck her car while it was parked in a parking lot.
Simple battery-Family Violence; hit and run; driving while license suspended; criminal trespass May 6 at 125 E. Midland Ave., where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend rammed into her car, pointed a gun at her and chased her with his car.
No insurance May 6 at 78 N. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
Hit and run May 7 at 285 N. Broad St., where a woman reported she was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Arrest warrant serviced May 7 at 128 Duke St.
Theft by shoplifting May 7 at 138 W. May St. (MetroPCS), where a man stole and iPhone from the store’s display.
Theft by taking May 7 at 69 Alexander St., where a man reported a red and black yard machine stolen.
Theft by shoplifting; possession and use of drug related objects May 7 at 121 W. Midland Ave. (Midland Superette).
Damage to property May 7 at 286 N. Broad St., where a woman reported damage to her car.
Simple battery-Family Violence May 7 at 1506 Box Cir., where a domestic disturbance occurred.
Arrest warrant serviced May 8 at 163 E. May St, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Financial transaction card theft; theft of services; theft by taking; identity theft; theft of lost or mislaid property May 8 at 177 W. Athens St., where a man reported numerous fraudulent charges on his bank card after he misplaced his wallet.
Batter-Family Violence; cruelty to children May 8 involving a woman who punched her mother in the face in front of a juvenile witness.
Damage to property; criminal trespass May 8 at 373 W. Candler St., where a woman reported a window in her carport was busted.
DUI-Driving under the influence; improper lane change May 8 at E. Wright Street, where a motorcycle accident occurred at the intersection of Jessie St.
Theft by taking May 9 at 124 2nd St., where a stolen trailer was reported.
Theft by taking; criminal trespass May 9 at 68 W. May Street (Aaron’s), where the store manager reported a zero-turn lawn mower stolen.
Damage to property May 9 at 231 Graham St. 10A (Winder Housing Authority), where the lock on a community mailbox site was damaged.
Lost property May 9 at 180 W. May St., where a woman reported a lost dealer’s license plate.
Hit and run; failure to obey traffic device May 10 at the red light at W. Candler St. and N. Broad St.
Deposit account fraud May 10 at 65 E. May St. (First American Bank), where a bank representative reported a flagged transaction that was later determined to be fraudulent.
Arrest warrant serviced May 11 at 1110 Experiment Station Rd., Watkinsville, where an inmate transport took place.
Found property May 11 at 94 W. Athens St., where a woman turned in a debit card she found left inside the machine.
Theft by taking May 11 at 839 Exchange Cir. 235, Bethlehem, where a woman’s tires she had delivered were stolen from outside of her apartment.
Arrest warrant serviced May 11 at 2603 Rat Kinney Road, Statham, where an inmate transport took place.
Speeding; marijuana less than one-ounce May 11 on Gainesville Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.