Early one morning, while the rest of the world sleeps in peace, a tired and frantic man juggles two phones. On one a midwife barks instructions, as the other rings in to the Barrow County E-911 center. He yells the address before the dispatcher can finish her greeting. He’s about to witness the miracle of life. “The mother is in the floor”, he tells 911, “and there is blood everywhere!” The midwife is coaching the mother over loudspeaker as he takes directions from the dispatcher.
"Can you see any part of the baby yet?,” asks the dispatcher. “Oh yes- the baby is coming out!,” he exclaims before being covered by the panting mother’s screams and newborn baby’s cries.
He begins to cry tears of joy as he cleans the babies face –but they quickly turn to tears of fear when he notices the umbilical chord wrapped around the babies neck.
“Don’t worry, this can be a common occurrence,” says the dispatcher, “listen carefully and I’ll help you try to remove it.”
Even in the chaos of childbirth the 911 dispatcher was a calm voice providing guidance to those in need.
Telecommunicators, or emergency 911 dispatchers are the unseen participants quietly working behind the headset in every emergency response: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will not hang up on anyone in their time of need, and despite the panic in threatening situations, they do their best to remain calm and keep callers calm until help arrives. They care about the community more than we would ever imagine.
They also care about the brave men and women who make up the “First Responder” family. Listening and facilitating responses to every radio transmission from field units; whether that be sending wreckers to traffic incidents or the dreaded “MAYDAY” from a Fire Chief when they realize their fellow firefighters are trapped inside a collapsing and burning building. They are nameless, faceless voices who always answer and always help.
They are a proud yet humble group of people who have chosen to serve their communities by being that voice on the other end of the phone or radio to provide hope and relief.
“The emergency communications dispatcher is a profession full of crises and comedy, drunks and domestics, and a short or long career is one of heroic proportions when examined with a true lens of compassion, empathy, understanding and general job survival” said Brian A. Kinnaird, Ph.D, and author of “The Hero In You”.
“Because we have the right people in the right places we continue to serve the residents of Barrow County with the utmost professionalism in their time of crisis and need." said emergency communications systems manager William Wright.
Barrow County Emergency Services is proud to celebrate our E-911 Dispatchers this National Telecommunication’s Week- held annually April 11-17. Their dedication and skills they demonstrate clearly enhance the safety of everyone in our community.
