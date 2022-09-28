The Innovation Amphitheater is hosting the following shows this fall:
MJ Live
Friday, Sept. 30
Richrath Project 3:13
Friday, Oct. 7
THE KING LIVES - A Salute to Elvls
Friday, Oct. 14
Killer Queen
Saturday, Oct. 15
1969 Band
Friday, Oct. 21
Kozmic Blues Show
Saturday, Oct. 22
Legends of Classic Rock
Friday, Oct. 28
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Innovation Amphitheater is located at 1005 Austin Road in Winder.
For the full schedule, visit www.innovationamphitheater.com
