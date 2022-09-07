Those looking to bask in all things fall this season will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the sights, smells and crisp air at the following local festivals happening around Barrow County:
STATHAM'S SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL
Statham's Sunflower Festival returns Sept. 17 with over 100 vendors participating offering attendees local goods and yummy food. Bring the kids for bouncy houses and snow cones.
AUBURN FEST
AuburnFest returns Saturday, Oct. 1 to downtown Auburn. This year, the city will be celebrating 130 years with food trucks, craft vendors, live music and pie baking, canning, quilting and knitting contests. Area backyard barbecue competitors will also be showcasing their finest smoking skills in a barbecue competition. Prizes will be given away to all contest winners. Auburn's hometown festival will also offer lots of activities for kids at its Kids Zone, which will include face painting, inflatables and free crafts at the Auburn Public Library. The one-day event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, or to sign up for a booth, contact parksdirector@cityofauburn-ga.org.
BRASELTON ANTIQUE AND ARTISAN FESTIVAL
Voted one of the top five festivals in the state of Georgia, this year's annual event is Oct. 21-23 from 12-5 p.m. and will feature 350+ vendors, who line the streets of downtown Braselton. Shop for antiques, furniture, farmhouse, local artwork, boutique, home décor, hand crafted, primitives, rustic, salvage, good ole junk and more. The event will also feature live music and 12 food trucks, adult beverages and ice cream and snow cones for the kids.
WINDER SPOOKTACULAR
The City of Winder will host its annual Spooktacular trick-or-treating event Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. In addition to trick-or-treating downtown, carnival rides and bouncy houses will be set up in the grassy area on Athens Street across from Jug Tavern Park. The Community Center Parking lot will host multiple food trucks and live music will begin at 7 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park. The concert at Jug Tavern Park will run until approximately 9 p.m. Any tents, tables or decorations should be removed prior to the concert. Local businesses are encouraged to participate by setting up candy stations outside each place of business. Be sure to sign up online using the Trick-or-Treat Booth Application link located in the left navigation pane. Submit the registration form prior to Oct. 1 and an event map will be made available online by Oct. 10.
The event is open to the public and road closures will allow trick-or-treat activities to safely be centralized to the downtown area. Local businesses are advised to be prepared with enough candy for 1,500 + trick-or-treaters.
BARROW FARMER'S MARKET FALL FESTIVAL
The Barrow County Farmer's Market is hosting a fall festival Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Porter Street in Winder for its last market of the season. The festival will feature food, crafts, produce, plants, live music and fun for the entire family.
