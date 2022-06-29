The office for Barrow County Leisure Services has announced registration will be opening July 1 for cross country, baseball, softball and volleyball. Registration ends July 31. 

CROSS COUNTRY

Ages 7-14

Registration: July 1-31

Fee: $65

Contact: Dan Magee

E-mail: dmagee@barrowga.org

SOFTBALL

Ages 5-14

Registration: July 1-31

Fee: $85-130

Contact: Misty Gay

Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1

E-mail: mgay@barrowga.org

VOLLEYBALL

Ages: 9-16

Registration: July 1-31

Fee: $90

Contact: Misty Gay

Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1

E-mail: mgay@barrowga.org

BASEBALL

Ages 4-14

Registration: July 1-31

Fee: $55-130

Contact: Misty Gay

Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1

E-mail: mgay@barrowga.org

Volunteer coaches are needed for all fall sports. To apply, visit: https://barrowga.seamlessdocs.com/f/Coachapp

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/barrowls and/or www.barrowleisureservices.org

