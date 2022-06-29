The office for Barrow County Leisure Services has announced registration will be opening July 1 for cross country, baseball, softball and volleyball. Registration ends July 31.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ages 7-14
Registration: July 1-31
Fee: $65
Contact: Dan Magee
E-mail: dmagee@barrowga.org
SOFTBALL
Ages 5-14
Registration: July 1-31
Fee: $85-130
Contact: Misty Gay
Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1
VOLLEYBALL
Ages: 9-16
Registration: July 1-31
Fee: $90
Contact: Misty Gay
Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1
BASEBALL
Ages 4-14
Registration: July 1-31
Fee: $55-130
Contact: Misty Gay
Phone: 770-307-3024 Ext. 1
Volunteer coaches are needed for all fall sports. To apply, visit: https://barrowga.seamlessdocs.com/f/Coachapp
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/barrowls and/or www.barrowleisureservices.org
