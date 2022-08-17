Three men recently reported physical assault by their girlfriend or wife during domestic disputes last week. One man reported his wife threw children’s toys at him during an argument, another man’s girlfriend punched him in the mouth and arm while he was operating a moving vehicle with their small children in the backseat and a third man was pushed by his wife during a domestic dispute.
The following are their charges:
• Simple battery- Family Violence (FV) Aug. 3 at 1202 Autumn Avenue, Winder, where a woman was arrested for throwing multiple children’s toys at her boyfriend.
• Battery-FV; cruelty to children Aug. 3 at Atlanta Highway SE and Glenn Jackson Road, Statham, where a man reported his on again off again girlfriend hit him in the face and arm in front of their children.
• Simple battery-FV Aug. 6 at 252 Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute between a married couple occurred.
Other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 include:
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; tampering with evidence; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; hold for other agency Aug. 3 at 362 Ridgeview Drive, Auburn, where a warrant was serviced on a woman with three outstanding warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies.
• Theft b¬y taking July 27 at 413 Arrowhatchee Drive, Winder, where a woman reported her husband removed $444 from her bank account.
• Registration and license plate requirement; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance Aug. 3 at Wall Road and Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham, where a homeless man who ran out of gas had fallen asleep in his vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; hands-free Georgia Act Aug. 4 at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Aug. 4 at 866 Lauren Lane, where a woman wanting tenants to leave her home was cussing and yelling from the front porch making threats.
• Driving Under the Influence (DUI)- alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; consumption/ open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper stopping on roadway; hands-free Georgia Act Aug. 4 at Lochwolde Lane and Carrick Court, Bethlehem, where a driver in a pickup truck was asleep in the roadway.
• DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Aug. 5 at Holsenbeck School Road, Hwy. 82, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Aug. 6 at Ronald Wood Road and Pickle Simon Road, Winder, where a single-vehicle car accident with injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area Aug. 8 at Jackson Trail Road and Cosby Road, Winder, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of. Marijuana; hold for other agency Aug. 8 at Bethel-Bower Road and Harvey Lokey Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Failure to appear Aug. 8 at 616 Beau Court, Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Aug. 8 at Hwy. 211 NW and West Winder Bypass, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Improper lane change; violation of limited driving permit Aug. 9 at University Parkway and Cemetery Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.