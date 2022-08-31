A couple reported being threatened by the entire staff working at a fast-food restaurant Aug. 21, after the couple confronted employees about the time it took to receive their meal. The male customer said the staff threatened to throw fryer oil on him and “beat his a**.”
The male customer reported after waiting 40 minutes for his order, he went inside and confronted the staff. The customers said the main cook had to be held back by other employees as he was trying to get to them.
According to the store manager, the male came into the store yelling, screaming and cussing at the entire staff over the wait and the service and kept telling employees he could do their jobs better. Despite being issued a refund and offered free food, he said the male customer continued to yell at the staff. The manager confirmed his staff got upset and began confronting the male after being screamed at, but nothing physical occurred and no threats of violence were made. The manager advised he wanted both the male and female to leave the property.
According to the police report, the couple wanted to press charges and have the entire store shut down for being rude to them.
When the officer explained that he could arrest everyone involved with disorderly conduct, “they were not happy with my answers and continued to argue with me,” said the report.
After refusing to provide identification to the officers, the couple left the property. Due to conflicting statements and lack of evidence, no arrests were made. The store manager advised officers he would call police if the couple returned and have them criminally trespassed.
The following are other incidents reported to the Winder Police Department (WPD) Aug. 18-24:
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz,; headlight requirement Aug. 24 at N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 24 at 3025 Lexington Road, Athens, where a city warrant transport was conducted.
• Criminal trespass; theft by taking Aug. 24 at 39 E Stephens Street, Winder, where a no trespassing sign and surveyor flags were removed from a property line.
• Theft by taking motor vehicle parts or accessories; criminal damage to property Aug. 24 at 152 W May Street, Winder, where a catalytic converter theft was reported.
• Reckless driving Aug. 24 at N Broad Street, Winder, where a road rage incident occurred.
• Disorderly conduct Aug. 24 at 25 S Broad Street, Winder, where a male was reported to be wielding a steel pipe toward female in a car and was yelling at her.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony Aug, 24 at 534 Valleyview Drive, Winder, where three vehicles were entered and gone through at a residence.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle Aug. 24 at 470 Jefferson Highway, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
• Hold for other agency Aug. 23 at 189 W Athens Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a wanted person out of Hall County.
• Financial transaction card fraud Aug. 23 at 157 Wisteria Drive, Winder, where a woman reported money taken from her banks account purchased stocks using her money.
• Panhandling Aug. 22 at 168 W May Street, Winder, where a female was reported in the roadway walking next to cars asking for money.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 22 at 584 Embassy Walk, Winder, where a man reported his vehicle damaged while parked on the side of the roadway.
• Arrest warrant; headlight requirement Aug. 22 at Williams Court, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Aug. 21 at 345 Addison Drive, Winder, where a warrant service was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Aug. 21 at 90 Elm Street, Winder, where a suspicious male was reported brandishing a gun and making suicidal comments.
• Lost and found property Aug. 18 at 94 W Athens Street, Winder, where a woman reported losing her check book.
• Police assist Aug. 20 at N Broad Street, Winder, where a field sobriety test was conducted on a man parked in a parking spot off N Broad Street driving a pickup truck pulling a long trailer blocking the entire southbound lane of travel.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; too fast for conditions; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Aug. 19 at W May Street, Winder, where the driver of a wrecked vehicle was attempting to leave the scene on foot.
• Simple battery Aug. 18 at 19 Horton Street, Winder, where a dispute between two women and a man occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 18 at 285 N Broad Street, Winder, where a man with an active warrant was reported to be trespassing at Ingles.
• Theft by taking motor vehicle (over $1,500) Aug. 18 at 490 Gainesville Highway, Winder, where a motorcycle was reported stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 18 at 111 Pinkston Court, Winder, where a man hid from police under clothes in his grandmother’s room.
