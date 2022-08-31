WPD logo

A couple reported being threatened by the entire staff working at a fast-food restaurant Aug. 21, after the couple  confronted employees about the time it took to receive their meal. The male customer said the staff threatened to throw fryer oil on him and “beat his a**.”

The male customer reported after waiting 40 minutes for his order, he went inside and confronted the staff. The customers said the main cook had to be held back by other employees as he was trying to get to them.

