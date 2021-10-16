In June 2000, Betty Arnold was chosen as a recipient of a new home built by Barrow County Habitat for Humanity.
This month, she completed her mortgage and now owns the home free and clear. Building her home was a “labor of love,” Habitat leaders said, not only for her family but also for the Barrow County community. Volunteers came forward from local businesses, churches, youth groups, civic organizations, family members and friends. Proceeds from the Summer’s End 5000, donations, and grants helped provide the funds to build her house, along with the house payments from the first two homeowners, the Marc Smith family and Kathy Moedjio.
Barrow County Habitat for Humanity was formed in 1995 by the Rev. Roger Vest of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church in Auburn.
“The idea behind Habitat is that it provides and hand up, not a hand out,” leaders said.
With a near 0% default rate, Barrow Habitat’s original families are still in their homes, with four of them already paying off their mortgages, leaders said.
Arnold, a minister with the Move of God Church, believed in her new home before she was even selected. She continued to pray through the construction of the homes built before hers while she earned her “sweat equity,” a requirement of Habitat for Humanity. She worked on both homes built before hers, on her own home, and the homes following hers.
Home ownership was a dream for Arnold, and her dream came true. Every day in a journal she wrote, “Thank you, Jesus, for my house.” She still has the journal today.
Paul Brown, the president during the construction of Betty’s home, said: “Betty was, and is, the perfect Habitat for Humanity volunteer and home owner. We’re so happy she is mortgage-free and loves her home. It’s very rewarding to see the investment of hard work and prayers pay off.”
