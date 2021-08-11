The Winder-based Come Alive Ministries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center, a non-profit organization, will be holding its 30th annual “Celebrate Life” Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
The banquet will be held at Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem.
The keynote speaker for this year's banquet is Christina Middleton, executive director of Life Resources of Georgia.
Middleton has over 12 years of nonprofit management and executive leadership experience and over 16 years of ministry experience, according to a news release, and "specializes in training, coaching and consulting to strengthen and advance pregnancy help organizations."
Dinner will be catered by The Master’s Table, and Selah Moore will be performing music.
Tickets to the event are free, but reservations are required. Call 770-867-3000 or email center@campegnancycare.com to reserve tickets.
