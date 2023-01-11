The American withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer led to a mass exodus of the Afghan people from their homeland — some by foot and some by plane — but all with a single mission: Escape the Taliban.
A year later, those who were lucky enough to get out of Afghanistan with their lives have since learned the escape was only the beginning of a long and arduous journey of resettling abroad.
In addition to overcoming a language barrier, refugees must navigate and understand the American way of life to secure housing, jobs, transportation, access to public benefits and obtain long-term resident status.
Most are also coping with trauma after experiencing a harrowing departure from life as they knew it in Afghanistan, where many were forced to leave behind parents, spouses, siblings and even their children when they fled.
In the face of these challenges, three Afghan families living in Winder feel “100 percent” lucky and are grateful simply to live in safety and peace.
Eisa Karimi’s family was the first of the three families of Afghan refugees to settle in Winder. Karimi was in the Afghan military and worked as an interpreter with the U.S. Army from 2004-2014. Karimi obtained a visa to come to America in 2014. He originally arrived in Maryland, moved to Lilburn then eventually settled in Winder.
Karimi’s uncle, Islam Daragi, and his family of eight are the second family to settle in Winder after fleeing Afghanistan about a year ago.
Daragi worked as a colonel in the Afghanistan Army for over 20 years and was an enemy of the Taliban. As such,
Daragi knew his safety was compromised when Americans left the country. He said the Taliban put three grenades in front of his home before he fled with help from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. The Taliban continues searching for Daragi and has gone as far as sending him letters threatening to execute him and his entire family since they’ve been in America.
Edris Hamdred is the third family to come to Winder. Hamdred and his family of six arrived in the U.S. about nine months ago as refugees from Afghanistan.
All three men are employed at Price Industries with full-time jobs working together on a production line. They were trained using pictures since Daragi and Hamdred only speak Farsi.
The Winder First Methodist Church applied to sponsor an Afghan family. Through the help of the church, the Daragi and Hamdred families were able to find housing, jobs, clothing, supplies and obtain their driver’s licenses.
“There’s a lot that goes into changing countries,” said Sally Brown, executive director of Adult Literacy Barrow.
The adults, including the women, are taking English as Second Language classes through Adult Literacy Barrow. In Afghanistan, many women aren’t allowed to attend school, so learning English has been particularly challenging for them.
The adults of the families say the most frustrating part of being in America is the process of obtaining their citizenship status while the adult children said their biggest frustration in America is taxes.
Even with their frustrations, the older children are working on getting into college and all have big dreams they’re going after, like becoming an immigration lawyer or specializing in information technology.
Daragi said the most important thing to him is to see his children “succeed and have opportunity.”
The younger school-aged children attend Barrow County schools, including the Newcomer Academy, which helps them better develop English proficiency. The resources provided to refugees by the school system have helped make the transition easier for the children. Regarding its refugee outreach, “Barrow County Schools do a great job,” said Brown.
Since the children are more exposed to American culture by attending school, the families said they have taken to learning English better than the adults.
As the families continue to build their new lives in America, they’re also coping with the trauma they endured from years of conflict and living in fear of the Taliban. What’s more, anxiety over loved ones left behind in Afghanistan can be crippling.
Many in Afghanistan hold on to hope that Americans will return, set them free and reunite them with their loved ones, however, the prospects for a reunion are grim. In the meantime, the families living in America, like Karimi, Daragi and Hamdred, send portions of their paychecks back to Afghanistan, which has been essentially cut off from the global marketplace and faces life-threatening food insecurity for millions of people.
The stories of the Afghan refugees in Barrow, as well as those resettling around the globe, highlight how privileged we as Americans are simply to be free. What we see as a God-given right everyone should enjoy, others see as a fleeting luxury - one that millions have died for, only for the lives of their descendants to remain at the helm of terrorists.
Although we may lack gratitude in America, we make up for it with our strong sense of humanity, which is part of the fabric of American culture, and a quality that doesn’t go unnoticed by our new Afghan neighbors.
Through a translator app on his phone, Daragi said he’s mostly been pleased to discover “American people are a very philanthropic people.”
