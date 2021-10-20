Since he was a little boy growing up in Mexico, Jose’ Roa’s dream has been to become an architect. And he has goals of eventually applying to Lanier Technical College’s drafting technology program to help him along that career path.
But first, the Barrow County resident has to become comfortable conversing in English, a skill that he has been working on through English-as-a-second-language (ESL) classes offered by Adult Literacy Barrow (ALB) at the Wimberly Center for Community Development in Winder. And while Roa knows learning a second language is a daunting task, he was given perhaps a quicker leg up this summer through ALB’s new Spanish-language classes that have helped put him down a faster path to his dreams.
Roa, who relocated from his home state of Guanajuato, Mexico, to northern California for three years before moving to Georgia, came to Barrow County a year and a half ago and works full-time during the day as an auto body technician. He takes night ESL classes at the Wimberly Center, and last month he became the first student in the classes to pass all four sections of testing and earn his GED, completing the program in roughly three months’ time.
It was a proud moment for Roa when he earned his GED.
“Indeed, yes,” Roa said through interpreter Veronica Balderas, his ESL instructor, when asked if he enjoyed the classes. “(The instructors) are always helping me.”
The free GED classes are offered Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Wimberly Center and have blossomed to an enrollment of around 30 students since ALB launched them in June. Sally Brown, executive director for the nonprofit, who is also a GED instructor, said three or four more students are close to obtaining their GED, and students can simultaneously take the ESL classes on Monday and Wednesday along with the GED classes, just like Roa did.
Brown said the idea of developing the Spanish-language GED classes was sparked largely by the option the company that administers the GED gives for students to take the tests in different languages.
“(Many of the Spanish-speaking GED students) work all day and have kids, and that’s a lot, but they still come in and do the work,” Brown said. “The normal process we’ve done for years is corral them through the ESL classes first and then they go through getting their GED. And so this is reversing the order where they can take both at the same time and, like Jose’, quickly get their GED and improve their educational skills while learning English instead of waiting until their English is good enough to take the GED test.”
The newer order “is more comfortable for them,” Balderas added.
Brown said ALB’s class offerings also provide more accessibility by being free and being easier to enroll in.
“From the research we’ve been doing, there are Spanish GED classes available in the area, but they have to pay for them and they’re only allowed to do a certain amount of studying per semester and have to pay per semester, so that starts to add up,” Brown said. “Here, it’s free, and then there’s daycare here (at the Wimberly Center) and transportation available to them to help them be able to come to classes.”
Brown also noted that students who take ESL classes through Lanier Tech or the Technical College System of Georgia are required to provide U.S. identification to enroll, but ALB allows them to enroll in its classes with their home-country ID. By attending the ESL and GED classes, students are able to work toward obtaining a green card and U.S. documentation, and Brown said she would like to see the new ALB program continue to grow and have more successes and encourage the state legislature to streamline the TSG’s process in the future.
The new setup at the Wimberly Center is especially advantageous for Roa, who, once he becomes more comfortable conversing in English, plans to take ALB’s citizenship class and become an official U.S. citizen after completing it.
Roa’s accomplishment and the progress of her other students has also been fulfilling for Balderas, who, after working 17 years in accounting, said she believes she’s found her calling as an instructor.
“That’s my passion,” Balderas said. “I never thought I would be a teacher, but working in accounts payable was killing me and now I love going to my classes and helping my students. Like soldiers say, I never leave a soldier behind, and I will always work to get them to the same level.”
Roa said the best advice he can give to students taking the classes is to figure out their passion and work toward their goal through that lens. He relayed a story from his youth where one of his teachers told his class they needed to come to school to learn to get a “better job in the future.”
“I want to further my education to be able to do a better job at what I enjoy doing,” Roa said. “You won’t even call it a job if you enjoy and love what you’re doing. You want to do something you’re passionate about.”
