Adventure Bags plans its first annual gala on Saturday, April 15. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
There will be a cash bar, dinner, awards, a silent action and entertainment by The Brian Wiltsey Trio. Attire is black-tie optional.
