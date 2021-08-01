Barrow County-based nonprofit Adventure Bags, Inc. is currently selling raffle tickets as part of its “Shooting with the Sheriff” fundraiser.
Tickets are $10 each, and those who enter will have a chance to have four hours on the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range with nine guests of their choosing along with Sheriff Jud Smith and deputies.
The sheriff will provide the gun range, guns, ammunition, targets will feed the winner and their guests lunch.
The drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the 10th annual Adventure Bags, Inc. Motorcycle Ride/Debbie Gori Memorial Ride. The winner does not have to be present to win, organizers said.
Raffle tickets can be purchased on the organization's website at www.adventurebags.org or at its office, located in the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winder.
Adventure Bags provides book bags with overnight and comfort items to displaced children across Georgia. For additional information about the nonprofit or the event, call 678-425-0316 or email donations@adventurebags.org.
