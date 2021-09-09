Adventure Bags, Inc., a Barrow County-based nonprofit, will hold its 10th annual benefit motorcycle ride Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at the Winder Moose Lodge 262, 434 Hwy. 211, Winder.
Founded in Auburn and now headquartered at the Wimberly Center for Community Development in Winder, Adventure Bags provides book bags with overnight and comfort items to displaced children across Georgia.
Registration for the ride will begin at 10 a.m., and the ride will begin at 11 a.m., traveling back roads through Barrow to Jackson County and then returning to the lodge around noon.
Lunch will be provided to all participants. Event T-shirts will be given to all registered bikers (T-shirts will be available for passengers at an additional cost while supplies last). Lunch plates will also be sold to the public once all bike ride participants have been served, event organizers said.
Blake McCarrin will MC at the event, and Candice Gerbig, Mrs. Barrow County, will be in attendance as well.
The event will also include a live and silent raffle with several items up for grabs.
Adventure Bags is currently selling raffle tickets for its “Shooting with the Sheriff” event, and the winning drawing will be pulled on Sept. 25 during the bike ride. Tickets are $10 each, and those who enter will have a chance to have four hours on the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range with nine guests of their choosing along with Sheriff Jud Smith and deputies. The sheriff will provide the gun range, guns, ammunition, targets will feed the winner and their guests lunch. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the organization's website at www.adventurebags.org or at its office at the Wimberly Center, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winder.
All proceeds from the events will go to Adventure Bags. Organizers said their goal is to raise $10,000 for the organization as it heads into its 10th year of operation starting in October.
