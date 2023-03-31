With the warm weather of spring arriving, we have a familiar visitor, the carpenter bee. These large bees are by far the most active during the spring time, looking to put new holes in decks, house eaves, and any exposed wood they can find. They look very similar to the bumble bee, but the upper surface of their abdomen is shiny and black, whereas, the abdomen of the bumble bee is hairy and has some yellow color on it. A good thing about the carpenter bee is, the male, which is the one you see hovering threateningly, does not have a stinger and cannot harm you. The female can sting but only if she is handled or stepped on. The adult bees will come out of old, abandoned nest tunnels in the spring and mate. The females then bore tunnels in wood structures and lay their eggs. The eggs are laid in a series of cells that are capped off with a ball of pollen. This is food for the larvae after they hatch. The larvae will emerge from the tunnel nests in late summer as adults.

The carpenter bee tunnels are bored holes about the size of your little finger. They are bored into homes, barns, and other wooden structures, especially those that have bare wood or unpainted surfaces. The type of wood is usually a softwood such as cedar, cypress or pine. The holes are found along the eaves, window trim, and in the siding of these structures and even in outdoor furniture. Usually, painted or pressure treated wood will prevent them from boring holes.

