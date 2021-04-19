The Auburn Public Library has reopened for in-person visits after closing last fall for an expansion project to be completed.
The library has added almost 3,000 square feet for additional bookshelves, study rooms and a large meeting room. The roughly $500,000 project was 90-percent funded through a state grant, with the other 10 percent raised locally, according to officials.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The library has been waiving late fees during the completion of the expansion project and is now accepting returns. The library is also replacing lost cards free of charge through end of April.
The library has a new 24-hour walk-up book drop.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925 or go online to http://auburn.prlib.org. You can also follow library updates on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.