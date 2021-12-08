The City of Auburn hosted its annual “Sounding off the Christmas Season” festival Sunday, Dec. 5, producing a crowd of local Christmas lovers large enough to fill downtown’s 4th Avenue to kick off the holiday season and inspire the spirit of Christmas throughout the community.
Local Christmas lovers enjoyed a ceremonial lighting of the city’s 25-foot-tall Christmas tree and the rest of the city’s beautifully-decorated downtown streets, buildings and historical landmarks. The city’s Christmas tree will stand tall and brilliantly lit for the rest of the holiday season.
A special visit from Santa Claus, his two favorite reindeer and most loyal elf, as well as visits from The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and other enchanting characters were also part of the festivities.
Festival goers sang Christmas carols, enjoyed bounce houses, bungee trampolines, a live nativity scene, face painting, crafts, shopping and pictures with Santa and the other Christmas characters available for pictures throughout the evening. The audience also received a special peek inside the holiday traditions of the Southeast Asian Hmong culture through a performance of a traditional dance performed by members of the Hmong New Hope Alliance Church.
The visiting Christmas characters performed a holiday musical for an audience of “kids from one to 92," said Scott Allen, owner of Petit Creek Farms in Cartersville, who provided live animals for the event. Like Allen, the city employs and partners with several locally-owned small businesses to help host community events like Enchanting Events in Watkinsville, which provides character entertainment for kids.
Business owners operating out of one of the 11 picturesque cottage-style Whistlestop Shops that line Auburn’s downtown streets rely on the city’s community events throughout the year as they are the perfect opportunity to publicly showcase their businesses with no added costs. The doors of these small-businesses were wide open and ready for business throughout the evening, selling one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted treasures perfect for holiday gift-giving like wooden pens, homemade soaps, candles and lotions and semi-precious gemstone jewelry and accessories, candy, coffee, baked treats, fruit jams and fresh honey from local beekeepers Belly Acres Homestead, owned by Tracie and Jon Pollard.
It’s during the city’s seasonal festivals that “we get a lot of new business and really get our name out there,” said Tracie Pollard. “So, we rely on these events."
