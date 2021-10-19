The City of Auburn will host AuburnFest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the downtown area.
The festival features craft and food vendors, live music, hometown competitions in knitting, crocheting, quilting, pie baking and canning, as well as demonstrations of wood turning and chainsaw carving.
A “kid zone” will feature inflatables, putt putt and crafts – all free of charge.
The sixth annual Trains & Flames Backyard BBQ Competition has competitors vying for the cash prizes and bragging rights for winning the People’s Choice award.
Barbecue taste tickets are available for $5.
