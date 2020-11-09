On the second Thursday of each month, join elected officials, pastors, community leaders,and concerned citizens as they meet to pray for the nation, its leaders and revival for America.
The next "Awake America" prayer meeting in Barrow County will be held at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Community Partners Realty, 30 South Broad St., Winder. Those attending are asked to park in the back of the building and use the downstairs entrance.
For more information, email facilitator Lynn Adams at awakeambarrowcty@outlook.com, or go to www.awakeamerica.info.
