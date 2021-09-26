A "Bark for Life" pet parade and contest will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on the lawn of First Christian Church, 275 North 5th Ave., Winder.
The event, which will include awards for cutest costume, best tricks and pet-and-owner look-alike, is being held in conjunction with the Barrow County "Out of the Darkness Walk" fundraiser aimed at raising funds for suicide-prevention efforts.
Pet parade organizers are asking those able to make donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The church will also host the Out of the Darkness Walk at 2 p.m. Oct. 24.
