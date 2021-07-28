Barrow County 4-H'ers compete every year in District Project Achievement. This year DPA was held June 11-13, and Barrow County had 11 middle and high schoolers compete at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Two senior 4-H'ers, Lauren Richardson and Chandler Lampp, placed first and advanced to State Congress, where they placed third in their respective categories this month.
Charlie Snyder, Erica McLocklin, Kaylin Keen and Kelly Coles all placed second in their projects, and Dawson Teatino placed third. Mya Buhite and Jesse McGee both received honorable mentions.
Junior 4-H'ers Katy Stinson placed first and Weston Ridgeway second in their projects.
Since 1942, State Congress has been the premier competition and recognition event for high school-age Georgia 4-H’ers. Held each year in Atlanta, State Congress is a four-day event that hosts various contests, recognizes 4-H scholarship recipients, and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions.
Throughout the week, the event highlights top 4-H student-led service projects, professionals, friends, private donors, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
The cornerstone of the week is the state -level Georgia 4-H Project Achievement competition. Over 200 youth from across Georgia delivered 10 to 12-minute presentations in various project areas and met with judges to discuss their portfolio of project work, leadership, and service.
Other activities include tours of the Atlanta area and a reception for students to meet with 4-H donors and University of Georgia administrators.
Coordinated by the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Georgia 4-H program, Congress is financially supported by donors and contributors to the Georgia 4-H Foundation.
This year, State Congress was held July 20-23. Richardson and Lampp both competed and placed third in photography and the swine category, respectively.
