The Barrow County Farmer's Market will host a holiday festival Saturday, Nov. 20, with extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the historic county courthouse in downtown Winder.
There are 42 vendors scheduled to be in attendance for the market. Santa Claus will be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the event will also include live music and on-site food sales by Feast26.
"'Shop local' is our theme and we will have local crafters, bakers, farmers and other local businesses providing many options for holiday shopping and food preparation," market organizers said.
The first 250 shoppers will receive a "swag bag," courtesy of Barrow County Farm Bureau, filled with local business and market vendor "goodies and offerings."
The event will be held rain or shine and is dog-friendly. EBT will be accepted for qualified purchase.
The event will be the last one for the 2021 farmer's market season. The 2022 season is scheduled to begin April 9 and run every Saturday through Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
