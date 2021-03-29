The Barrow County Farmers Market will open April 10 and continue every Saturday through Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market is located behind the historic Barrow County Courthouse in downtown Winder.
The market has expanded to include more local farmers with their locally-grown produce, beef, and sausage and eggs, as well as baked goods, honey, coffee, herbs, plants, jams, preserves, soaps, candles, lotions, and locally sourced crafts, organizers said. At least 22 vendors are scheduled to be at the grand-opening.
The market is dog-friendly and will have a vendor selling dog treats, made from locally spent grains, once a month, organizers said.
Educational booths, community outreach booths, children’s activities and, in the near future, cooking demonstrations will be offered at the market, organizers said. Another addition is that the market is now authorized to accept SNAP/EBT benefits this season.
For more information, follow the market on Facebook at @barrowcountyfarmersmarket or Instagram at #barrowcountyfarmersmarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.