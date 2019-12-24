The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Closed Dec. 26.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. "Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters," leaders state. "Learn and explore the world of knitting with others. Open to anyone who enjoys knitting and socializing."
•"New Year's Eve Eve Party" — 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.
•Closed on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
•Lego Club — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ages 4 and up.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Closed Dec. 26.
•Closed New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Closed Dec. 26.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. All ages welcome.
•Closed on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ages teen and up.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.