The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Holiday Party — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
•STEAM Saturday — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Ages 7-13 with a caregiver. The group uses STEAM concepts to make creations from favorite books, movies and TV shows.
•Closed Dec. 24-26.
•"New Year's Eve Eve Party" — 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.
•Closed on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Homeschool Hangout and Creative Spaces — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
•Christmas movie matinee and popcorn — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Bring your own drink and pillow to sit on.
•Closed Dec. 24-26.
•Closed New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. Ages 2-5 years.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Dec. 21.
•Closed Dec. 24-26.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. All ages welcome.
•Closed on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.