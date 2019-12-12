The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Advisory Board — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Elementary ages.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 16. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters. Learn and explore the world of knitting with others.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
•Adult Craft Night — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories, and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Write On! adult creative writing group — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
•Teen Holiday Party — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
•STEAM Saturday — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Ages 7-13 with a caregiver. The group uses STEAM concepts to make creations from favorite books, movies and TV shows.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
•Family Game Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Gingerbread train decorating for teens and tweens — Wednesday, Dec. 18. No cost, but registration is required. Call 770-725-4785.
•Homeschool Hangout and Creative Spaces — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
•Christmas movie matinee and popcorn — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Bring your own drink and pillow to sit on.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
•One-on-one computer help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Topics can include basic computer usage, Microsoft Word, internet basics, etc. Sign up at the library help desk to book a 30-minute session.
•Barrow Chess Club — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Open for mature players ages 12 and up.
•Painting with Friends adult painting group — 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. All supplies are provided at no charge. Sign-up is required, and only 10 spots are available.
•Teen Comic Club — 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Books, snacks and what to read next. Ages 12-17.
•Mystery Book Club — 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. Any holiday book of choice.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Computer help for seniors at Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder. Basic computer and internet skills.
•Holiday Family Movie Night — 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Free popcorn.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. Ages 2-5 years.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
