The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Anime Club — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
•Sign Language Class — 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22. Different theme each month.
•Family Story Time — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 24. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. "Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters," leaders state. "Learn and explore the world of knitting with others. Open to anyone who enjoys knitting and socializing."
•Between the Pages Adult Book Club — 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Teen Craft Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
STATHAM
•Pajama Story Time — 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Children up to age 9 are welcomed.
•Arbor Day Tree Giveaway — noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Free dogwoods will be given away.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Tech Thursday — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
•Native Bee Nesting Workshop — Thursday, Feb. 27. Families will be able to come learn a little about the native bee population in Georgia and then get to paint and take home their very own bee nesting box. This is a free event but space is limited, so call 770-725-4785 to reserve a spot.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
•One-on-One Computer help — 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•Discussion with author Andrew Snorton — 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
•Out of Bounds Science: Homeschooler program — 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. Caregivers must attend.
•Mardi Gras mask-making — Tuesday, Feb. 25. All supplies provided and all ages welcomed.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Grades 3-6.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
•Teen Dungeons & Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. All levels of experience welcomed.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. All ages welcomed.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.