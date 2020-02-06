The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Harry Potter Party — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Come battle in a "Triwizard Tournament."
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 10. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. "Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters," leaders state. "Learn and explore the world of knitting with others. Open to anyone who enjoys knitting and socializing."
•Cover to Cover Book Club — 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. "I’ve Got Your Number" by Sophie Kinsells is the February selection.
•Managing a Service Industry Business workshop — 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Learn about the service industry, crafting a mission statement, challenges, how to find and retain employees, communication and company image.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Teen Anti-Valentine's Day celebration — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
•STEAM Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
STATHAM
•Crafty Kids Club — 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver. Valentine's Day card making.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Tech Thursday — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Help available on email, resumes, Word documents, Excel documents, Powerpoint presentations, etc.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
•One-on-one Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•Bee Box Family Workshop — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. The cost is $5 for materials. Registration on Facebook is required. Ages elementary school and up with a caregiver.
•Craft Your Own Valentine — Feb. 10-15. "Stop by during open hours all week and craft your own Valentine for a friend or loved one!" leaders state. "All supplies provided. Bring your creativity. All ages."
•Senior Shorts at Barrow County Senior Center, 80 Lee St., Winder — 11:15-11:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
•Managing a Service Industry Business Seminar — 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Northeast Georgia Genealogical Society meeting — 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The public is invited.
•Every Child Ready to Read Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. For children under 5.
•Teen Hangout: Trash Fashion for Teens — 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Ages 12-17.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Beginning and experienced players welcomed.
•Painting with Friends for adults — 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. All supplies are provided at no charge. Signup is required as only 10 spots are available.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
