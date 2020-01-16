The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
•Bunco Night — 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
•STEAM Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
•Closed for MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories, and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Write On! adult creative writing group — 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
STATHAM
•String Art Class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Teens and adults can join an evening of string art. Reservations are required as space is limited. There is no charge for the class.
•Stuffed Animal Sleepover — Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18. Children can bring their stuffed animals in to sleep over at the library for the long weekend. "When animals are picked up, they will have a fun detailed account of their weekend activities with pictures!" leaders state.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
•Closed for MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Home Depot kids' workshop — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Library Friends meeting — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Beginners and experienced players welcomed.
•Closed for MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 20.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Senior Computer Class at Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St. — 2:15-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Basic computer and internet skills.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Grades 3-6 only.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
•One-on-One computer help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Sign up at the library help desk to book a 30-minute session.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. All ages welcomed, legos provided.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
