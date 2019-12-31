The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Lego Club — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ages 4 and up.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 6. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. "Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters," leaders state. "Learn and explore the world of knitting with others. Open to anyone who enjoys knitting and socializing."
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets, and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories, and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Teen Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
•Virtual Reality Play Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Drop in and try out the library's virtual reality game system! Parental waivers are required for all people under age 18.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Elementary ages.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Family Game Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. "Come bring the family and enjoy games like Jenga, Connnect 4, Uno, Battleship, and many more," leaders state.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ages teen and up.
•Adult Crafting — 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. The group will create calendars.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Senior Computer Class — 2:15-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St. Basic computer and internet skills.
•Teen Hangout — 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Ages 12-17.
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
•One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Sign up at the library help desk to book a 30-minute session.
•Painting with Friends for adults — 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. All supplies are provided at no charge. Sign-up is required, and only 10 spots are available.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
