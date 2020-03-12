The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 16. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16. "Bring yarn and needles and share your craft with fellow knitters," leaders state. "Learn and explore the world of knitting with others. Open to anyone who enjoys knitting and socializing."
•Gardening basics class with UGA Extension — 6-7 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Ages birth to beginning walkers. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Ages beginning walkers to 3 years old. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Write On! adult creative writing group — 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
•Teen Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
•Bunco Night — 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
•S.T.E.A.M. Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
STATHAM
•Tech Thursday — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. Help with email, resumes, Word documents, etc. is available.
•Family Game Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, March 16. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Pajama Story Time — 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Children up to age 9.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•"Spiders and Bugs, Oh My!" Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
•Teen Dungeons and Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Beginning and experienced players welcomed.
•Teen Comic Book Beehive — 5-6 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
•Mystery Book Club — 7-8 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Silver Seniors Game Day — 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
•One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Sign up at the library help desk to book a 30-minute session.
•Author event with Felicia Lee — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
•Painting with Friends adult group — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
All supplies are provided at no charge. Sign-up is required, as there are only 10 spots available.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
