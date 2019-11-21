The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Anime Club — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
•Family Story Time — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 25. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
•Teen Writing Group — 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Ages 12-18.
•Closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
November is Food For Fines month. Bring in a canned or boxed food item for $1 off fines. Does not apply to lost or damaged materials.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
•Teen Writing and Drawing Club — 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. Ages 12-17.
•Help a Child Smile mobile dentistry on Tuesday, Nov. 26. For more information or to make your child's appointment, call 770-760-7900, ext. 42149.
•National Novel Writing Month Sit-In — 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
•Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Patrons who donate blood may receive up to $10 in fine reductions. Does not apply to lost or damaged items. Fine reduction only applies to local materials.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
