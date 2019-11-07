The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Game Night — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Roger Hill author signing — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 11. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
•Cover to Cover Book Club — 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. November’s book is "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills. Designed for children from birth until they begin to walk.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Designed for little ones that have just begun walking up to age 3. Includes music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Teen Advisory Board — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
•S.T.E.A.M. Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
November is Food For Fines month. Bring in a canned or boxed food item for $1 off fines. Does not apply to lost or damaged materials.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Family Game Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
•Crafty Kids — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts party — 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
•American Sign Language Class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Dungeons and Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Barrow Chess Club — 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Senior Shorts — 11:15-11:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Barrow County Senior Center, 80 Lee St.
•Adult Crafting — 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•National Novel Writing Month Write-in — 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
•Teen Hangout — 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. "Join us as we make flowers out of recycled objects in honor of National Recycling Day and Georgia O'Keefe's birthday," leaders state. "Put them on your bedside table, use them as a dinner centerpiece or gift them to someone else." Ages 12-17.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
•One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•American Sign Language Class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
•Painting with Friends adult program — 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. All supplies provided at no charge. Sign-up required. Only 10 spots available.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
