The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Lego Club — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 4. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Encourages early literacy skills with stories, finger plays, puppets and music.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Ages birth to beginning walkers.
•Toddler Tales — 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Ages beginning walker to 3 years old.
•Teen Game Night — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Roger Hill author signing — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
November is Food For Fines month. Bring in a canned or boxed food item for $1 off fines. Does not apply to lost or damaged materials.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ages birth through 2 years old.
•Family Game Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
•Book a Session: One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•Friends Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fatz Cafe. A portion of each plate sold goes directly to Winder Library Friends in support of library programs. Tickets must be purchased in advance, so contact the library at 770-867-2762 to purchase your tickets by Oct. 31. Adult tickets are $10, and child tickets are $6.
•American Sign Language Class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Senior Saturday Social — 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Afternoon tea and a viewing of "The King's Speech."
•International Games Day — 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Senior Computer Class — 2:15-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Learn basic computer and internet skills.
•National Novel Writing Month Drop-in — 3-6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The event will be held every Tuesday in November. To complete the NaNoWriMo challenge, you have to write a 50,000-word novel by the end of November.
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts party — 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
•American Sign Language Class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Dungeons and Dragons — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
•Barrow Chess Club — 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
