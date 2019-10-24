The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Night: "Teentober" Party — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Teens are asked to wear their Halloween costumes.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 28. Stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
•Knit and Crochet Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
•A Night to Make You Shriek — 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Scary stories, games, crafts and candy.
•Between the Pages adult book club — 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
•Fairy Tale Parade — 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Bring your children for story time and then a walk through downtown for treats.
•Lego Club — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Ages 2-5 years with a caregiver.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
•American Sign Language class — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•LEGO Club — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•Painting with Friends for adults — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There are only 10 spots available. Sign up at the library information desk.
•Out of Bounds Science homeschooler program — 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
•Teen Writing Group — 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
•Book a Session: One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•Friends Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fatz Cafe. A portion of each plate sold goes directly to Winder Library Friends in support of library programs. Tickets must be purchased in advance, so contact the library at 770-867-2762 to purchase your tickets by Oct. 31. Adult tickets are $10, and child tickets are $6.
•American Sign Language Class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Senior Saturday Social — 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Afternoon tea and a viewing of "The King's Speech."
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
