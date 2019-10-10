The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Ages infant until beginning to walk. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills.
•Toddler Tales — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Ages beginning walkers to 3. Music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic plays, stories and introduction to rhythmic instruments and puppetry.
•Write On! adult creative writing group — 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
•Teen Night — 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
•S.T.E.A.M. Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Taco Dragon Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Adult Sign Painting — 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. Ages 2-5 years.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
•American Sign Language for mature teens and adults — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The free weekly class is every Saturday through Nov. 16.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Oct. 12. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Ages teen and up.
•Barrow Chess Club — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Open for ages 12 and up.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Senior Computer Class — 2:15-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
•Family Halloween Movie Night — 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. "Popcorn provided. Feel free to bring your own drinks," leaders said.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
•One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•American Sign Language class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
