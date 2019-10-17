The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Night: Anime Club — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
•S.T.E.A.M. Saturday — 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Knit & Crochet Club — 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. People are asked to bring their own yarn and needles.
•Cover to Cover Book Club — 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. This month's book is "Where'd You Go Bernadette?" by Maria Semple.
•How to Drive New Business with Social Media workshop — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Simple books, music, rhymes, finger plays, puppets and more to introduce babies to early literacy skills. Sessions are approximately 20 minutes. Designed for ages birth to beginning walkers.
•Toddler Tales — 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Designed for beginning walkers to age 3, the sessions include music, dancing, finger plays, dramatic play, stories and an introduction to rhythm instruments and puppetry.
•Teen Night: "Teentober" Party — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Teens are asked to wear their Halloween costumes.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Adult Sign Painting — 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Ages infant to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Statham Spooktacular — 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. "Wear your Halloween costume! We will also be making edible treats," leaders state.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
•One-on-One Computer Help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Sign up at the library help desk for a 30-minute session.
•American Sign Language class — 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
•Teen Book Club — 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
•"Boonanza!" — 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. "Wear your costume and bring your trick-or-treat bag," leaders state. "Join us for fall fun, candy, stories and more."
•Mystery Book Club — 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Any book by Caroline Graham.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Ages infant to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Barrow Keto Connection — 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Find out about weight loss, blood sugar, blood pressure and heart disease.
•Drive New Business with Social Media workshop — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Ages 2-5 years with a caregiver.
•S.T.E.A.M. Crew Genius Builders — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
•American Sign Language class — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•LEGO Club — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
•Painting with Friends for adults — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There are only 10 spots available. Sign up at the library information desk.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
