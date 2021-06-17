Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death among children in America, and a Barrow County resident is leading a fundraising drive to help fund research efforts and also bring comfort to child patients and their families.
Jessica Adams, who works for Usborne Books and More (UBAM) is hosting a local drive July 11-18 as part of the Cuddle Bear Drive for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric cancer patients. UBAM is partnering with the Scott Carter Foundation to raise money and awareness about pediatric cancer.
Adams has set up a Facebook group for those interested in supporting the cause at facebook.com/groups/cuddlebear.
Once people join the group, Adams said, they can sponsor a child for $25 (or multiple children) and this will provide a Cuddle Bear book and teddy bear for a hospitalized pediatric cancer patient at CHOA.
“This will bring some joy to the children as they face a very scary time in their life,” Adams said.
People will also have the option to purchase books for their own children, and 50% of the sale will be matched and used to purchase a Cuddle Bear book and teddy bear.
“So, for instance, if someone spent $100 on books, UBAM will donate $50 which would then go towards purchasing two books and two teddy bears for cancer patients,” Adams said. “Either way, UBAM will donate a portion of proceeds to the Scott Carter Foundation for cancer awareness to fight pediatric cancer.
“Just sharing the group and spreading the word can help so much. The more people we can get involved, the more teddy bears and books we can get into the hands of the pediatric cancer patients.”
