The Barrow Preservation Society will hold “Spirits of Education” cemetery tours at 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 205 West Candler Sr., Winder.
At each grave site, there will be an actor in period clothing telling old stories and portraying the spirits of the people that have been buried there long ago, organizers said.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a flashlight and comfortable walking shoes, organizers said.
Tickets are available to purchase for $5 advanced purchase at Hill’s Ace Hardware, via PayPal http://paypal.me/preservebarrow , or $10 on site the day of the tour. Please specify what time you prefer, organizers said.
