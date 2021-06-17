Barrow County will be part of the annual Statewide Bible Reading project around Georgia and the U.S. July 14.
At 7:14 a.m. that say, there will be a short Bible reading at each county courthouse in state, with Barrow Countians encouraged to gather at the historic county courthouse in downtown Winder. It’s the third year the interdenominational gathering will be held in Georgia, and the goal around the state is to have the entire Bible read in an hour or less, according to a news release.
Organizers said the basis for the reading is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.”
The Statewide Bible Reading project was started in Iowa by Dianne Bentley in 2018. Last year 16 states and 57 countries participated, according to the release, and the goal this year is to expand the Bible reading in every time zone on July 14.
The Georgia state leader for the project is Jerri Tuck. She can be contacted at jerrituck40@gmail.com.
Pastor Chris Barnett of True Life Way will be leading the Barrow County event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.